Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EU bars Nigerian airline from operating in its airspace

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The European Union, EU, has barred Nigerian airline, Med-View Airlines, from operating within its airspace over safety reasons. Med-View was one of those under the EU Air Safety List Annex A, which includes all airlines banned from operating in Europe. A total of 181 airlines were barred from flying into Europe, with 174 airlines barred […]

EU bars Nigerian airline from operating in its airspace

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.