EU needs migrants over ageing population – Envoy – Daily Trust

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


EU needs migrants over ageing population – Envoy
The Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Michel Arrion said European countries need more migrants to offset their ageing and declining population. Arrion said member states of the European Union believe in the possibility of …
