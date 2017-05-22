Pages Navigation Menu

EU stands ready to begin Brexit talks, eyes June 19 start date

The European Union completed the preparations necessary to begin talks over Britain’s exit from the bloc on Monday after the remaining 27 EU member states signed off on the final details of the bloc’s negotiating mandate. While the approval means that the EU now stands ready to begin talks, negotiations are expected to commence only…

