Europa Cup final: Kanu tips Ajax for success

NWANKWO Kanu, the legendary Nigerian former skipper who was also one of the star performers in Ajax Amsterdam last European success in 1996 has predicted a tough Europa final match for his former club. He told Sports Village Square of his excitement seeing Ajax in European final again. “It’s a great achievement for them to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

