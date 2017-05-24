Europa League Final : Man United primed for victory against Ajax, as UEFA tightens security

After nearly conceding a last-minute goal in the second leg of their semi-final against Celta Vigo three weeks ago, Manchester United are looking to win their second trophy this season today. They face an Ajax side who come into this Europa League final having beaten Lyon 5-4 on aggregate.

In what will be United’s 64th fixture of a long campaign, today’s final will decide whether José Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford has been a success or not. A win not only means a second trophy in under a year for the manager, but it also guarantees his team Champions League football next year, having finished sixth in the league.

Meanwhile, European football governing body, UEFA has tightened security ahead of the match.

UEFA in a release yesterday, advised fans to come early to the stadium as fans would be thoroughly screened at the various gates.

The extra security measures are being taken, no thanks to the Manchester Arena terror attack yesterday that left 22 people dead.

