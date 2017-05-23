Pages Navigation Menu

Europa League final: Psychic cow predicts Man Utd defeat against Ajax

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A COW famous in Holland for predicting the outcome of football matches has had its say on the Europa League final. And it’s bad moos for Manchester United fans after the freakishly accurate cow named Sijtje thinks Jose Mourinho’s side will endure defeat in Stockholm. The two European giants to head-to-head on Wednesday as they […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

