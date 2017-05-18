Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Europe bars Nigerian Airline, Med-View from its airspace over safety lapses – Vanguard

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Europe bars Nigerian Airline, Med-View from its airspace over safety lapses
Vanguard
The European Union Air Safety Commission has banned Nigerian airline, Med-View Airlines, from operating within its airspace over alleged safety lapses. Med-View Airline is based in Lagos. It was founded in 2007 as a charter airline that mainly operates …
Nigerian airline, Medview, banned by European CommissionPremium Times
European Union Bans Nigerian Airline Med-View From Entering UK AirspaceSaharaReporters.com
Medview clarifies EU Air-space restrictionP.M. News

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.