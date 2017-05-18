Europe bars Nigerian Airline, Med-View from its airspace over safety lapses

The European Union Air Safety Commission has banned Nigerian airline, Med-View Airlines, from operating within its airspace over alleged safety lapses.

Med-View Airline is based in Lagos. It was founded in 2007 as a charter airline that mainly operates Hajj flights which carry Muslim pilgrims to Islamic holy lands.

However, alongside Nigerian Med-View airline barred from entering Europe or flying within its airspace are the St. Vincent of Ukraine and the Grenadines of Zimbabwe.

According to a prohibition list of airlines, EU Air Safety List Annex A, containing names of airlines and countries the union bars from entering or operating in the European airspace, Nigerian Med-View Airlines became one of the 174 airlines barred due to safety oversight by aviation authorities in their home countries after all airlines from Benin Republic and Mozambique were removed from the list, indicating they had been cleared and certified safe to fly.

A total of 181 airlines before Nigerian airline under the EU Air Safety List Annex A were originally barred from flying into Europe.

The EU Air Safety List is a list of non-European airlines that do not meet international safety standards, and are therefore subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union.

Although Med-View is yet to make an official statement on the development, sources said they are working to resolve the issue and that the United Kingdom authorities would soon visit Nigeria to carry out safety audit on the airline.

The post Europe bars Nigerian Airline, Med-View from its airspace over safety lapses appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

