Eva Alordiah claims her engagement to Ceazer is still on, reveals that they dated for 1 month before he proposed

n January 2016, rapper Eva Alordiah got engaged at the Headies Awards to her boyfriend, Caesar Ume-ezeoke. He proposed on stage and Eva accepted. Fast forward to May 2017 – they still haven’t gotten married and rumours began to trend that the engagement has been cancelled. Eva Alordiah has now officially debunked the rumours, also …

The post Eva Alordiah claims her engagement to Ceazer is still on, reveals that they dated for 1 month before he proposed appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

