Eva Alordia’s fiancé on war path with Iyanya

By Rotimi Agbana

FOLLOWING his epic marriage proposal to female rapper, Eva Alordia on stage at the 2015 edition of the Headies Awards, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke, Eva’s long standing fiancé has taken a swipe at Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya, for allegedly mocking his 15-month engagement to Eva.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, Iyanya stylishly mocked Caesar’s 15-month engagement to Eva, asking how long it would take for the love-birds to seal the engagement by getting married. While querying the love-birds’ overdue engagement, Iyanya assumed that Caesar was broke, and wondered why he rushed to propose to the female rapper when he knew he wasn’t ready financially.

“People de engage people for 15 months? Ah! If you never get bar (money) no engage person o! You wan marry her with Instagram likes”, Iyanya enthused. Without wasting time, Caesar responded to Iyanya’s mockery with a tweet on his social media page. “Bitch, stick to whining your waist if you aint got facts. Ain’t Tekno bigger than you now”, he wrote.

Recall how Wizkid shunned Caesar, Eva’s fiancée, at the 2016 Headies Awards for reasons best known to him but later apologised claiming not to have seen him seated beside Eva when he hugged her while going to receive his award on stage.

E-daily’s investigation revealed that most entertainers seem to be disapproving of Caesar, which is likely responsible for Wizkid’s action at the 2016 Headies, and now Iyanya’s mockery of their prolonged engagement.

The post Eva Alordia’s fiancé on war path with Iyanya appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

