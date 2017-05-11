Eva Mends appointed first female Director of Budget – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Eva Mends appointed first female Director of Budget
Myjoyonline.com
Eva Mends, a Chief Economics Officer of the Finance Ministry has been appointed as Acting Director of Budget, which makes her the first ever female to be appointed a Director of Budget at the Ministry. The Ministry also appointed Eugene Asante …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
