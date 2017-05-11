Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Evaluating LA bid for 2024 Olympics requires imagination – USA TODAY

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


USA TODAY

Evaluating LA bid for 2024 Olympics requires imagination
USA TODAY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evaluating Los Angeles' readiness to host the 2024 Olympic Games takes some imagination. That's because a lot of the pitch still relies on images on a computer screen, or a blueprint of what's to come on a dusty construction site.
Venues on show as Olympic officials inspect LA bidDaily Mail

all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.