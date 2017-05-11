Evaluating LA bid for 2024 Olympics requires imagination – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Evaluating LA bid for 2024 Olympics requires imagination
USA TODAY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evaluating Los Angeles' readiness to host the 2024 Olympic Games takes some imagination. That's because a lot of the pitch still relies on images on a computer screen, or a blueprint of what's to come on a dusty construction site.
Venues on show as Olympic officials inspect LA bid
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!