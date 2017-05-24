Evander Holyfield arrives Lagos for his Charity Boxing Bout with Bola Tinubu

Legendary five-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield, 54 has arrived Lagos for the “Rhumbles in Lagos’’ match between him and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 65. Holyfeild was received by Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House, Ikeja. The match, which will hold on May 25, 2017 at the Eko Atlantic City, is part […]

The post Evander Holyfield arrives Lagos for his Charity Boxing Bout with Bola Tinubu appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

