Evander Holyfield arrives Lagos for his Charity Boxing Bout with Bola Tinubu

Legendary five-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield, 54 has arrived Lagos for the “Rhumbles in Lagos’’ match between him and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 65. Holyfeild was received by Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House, Ikeja. The match, which will hold on May 25, 2017 at the Eko Atlantic City, is part […]

