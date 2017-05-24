Evander Holyfield Donates Health Equipment Worth $3m To Lagos State

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday received five-time world cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield at the State House, Ikeja.

Governir Ambode explained how he was personally proud of the achievements of the legend during his boxing career, describing him as a great role model and the greatest living boxer of all time.

Holyfield, who is going to get in the ring with former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at an exhibition boxing match, is in Lagos as part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the State, and to also give back to the society through his foundation. Ambode, who described the visit of the boxing legend to Lagos as historic, said there was no better way to showcase sports as catalyst for growth than the collaboration of such an icon as Holyfield.

“This is exciting and historic moment for us coming at a time Lagos is celebrating the 50 years of its establishment and we want to say a big thank you to Holyfield for collaborating with us to put this as part of events marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Lagos State. We believe strongly that in all sectors that we have tried to celebrate Lagos, this is one momentous topic that we really mean to celebrate. As a government, we have always wanted to use sports as a way of driving our economy and there is no way we can showcase sports as the catalyst for economic growth than bringing somebody who is a champion; a revered person and for him to use his God given talent and resources to promote sports in our State,” Governor Ambode said.

Governor Ambode also pledged to partner with the Evander Holyfield foundation to help nurture young stars and future boxers as well as the issues relating to promotion of health and wellbeing of the people.

The champion also announced the donation of $3million worth of health equipment to Lagos State Government, a gesture which Governor Ambode commended and urged other sports legends and individuals to emulate.

The post Evander Holyfield Donates Health Equipment Worth $3m To Lagos State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

