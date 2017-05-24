Evander Holyfield Visits Ambode, Donates $3M Health Equipment To LASG

…Lagos Governor Describes Him as Greatest Living Boxer Of All Times Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday lauded the achievements of five-time world cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield, describing him as the greatest living boxer of all times. Governor Ambode, who spoke at Lagos House in Ikeja when he received Holyfield on courtesy visit, said he was personally proud of the achievements of the legend in the boxing field, and described him as a great role model.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

