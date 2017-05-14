Even some popular actresses offer sex for movie roles —Seyi Hunter

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Nollywood actress and CEO of Hunters Media International, Seyi Hunter, is at it again. The non-conformist actress who recently became more popular for her eloquence on sensitive matters has once again dropped a bombshell.

In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, the daring never-say-never actress who is gearing up for the 3rd edition of her beauty pageant, Miss Bikini Nigeria International, confirmed that some popular actresses offer sex to movie producers just to get movie roles. She accused film-makers of being notorious for sleeping with actresses before giving them a movie role.

“Film makers like ass-licking and I’ve passed that stage of licking asses, so it’s the job I see that I do. You’ll be surprised the rate at which ladies offer their pussy to get roles, and these are known faces! Acting isn’t paying my bills or feeding me, someone else would have given up but it’s a hobby for me, something I love and enjoy doing, so I’m not going anywhere. I already made up my mind to improve on my productions and feature in them, plus the jobs I’m getting, I’m sure I’ll be fine”, she said.

According to her, actresses sleeping with movie-makers all to secure a role is characteristic of the Nigerian movie industry rather than a bane.

For her, offering sex to a movie producer to get a role is a big deal which she would never subject herself to because she has paid her dues in the movie industry, therefore she would rather retain her integrity than giving it up for peanuts.

