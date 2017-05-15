“Even The Devil Can’t Stop Me” – Mercy Aigbe Declares As She Returns Back To Work

Alleged Domestic Abuse Victim and Actress, Mercy Aigbe has shown strength by declaring that even the devil can’t stop her as she returns back to working on set. The Nollywood star looked stunning on her blouse and jean. Source: Instagram

