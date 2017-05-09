Everest climber found hiding in cave to avoid paying fee – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Everest climber found hiding in cave to avoid paying fee
Daily Mail
A climber was found hiding in a cave on Mount Everest after trying to evade the £8,500 fee to scale the world's highest peak. Nepalese officials discovered South African Ryan Sean Davy in his hideaway after he had climbed more than 20,000 feet. He was …
85-Year-Old Climber Dies While Trying To Become The Oldest Person To Climb Mt. Everest
Nepal wants to limit age for Everest after 85-year-old dies
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!