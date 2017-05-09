Pages Navigation Menu

Everest climber found hiding in cave to avoid paying fee – Daily Mail

Posted on May 9, 2017


Everest climber found hiding in cave to avoid paying fee
A climber was found hiding in a cave on Mount Everest after trying to evade the £8,500 fee to scale the world's highest peak. Nepalese officials discovered South African Ryan Sean Davy in his hideaway after he had climbed more than 20,000 feet. He was …
