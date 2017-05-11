Everton Interested In Middlesbrough Midfielder Marten de Roon

Everton have expressed an interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has caught the eye since moving to the Riverside from Atalanta last summer, despite Boro’s relegation.

Dropping to the Championship, however, has left the Teessiders vulnerable to losing players, and the Mail claim Everton are ready to pounce.

The report goes on to claim Boro are likely to receive more than £12m they forked out to sign De Roon.

Ronald Koeman is well aware of De Roon’s qualities and wants an extra midfielder with Gareth Barry now 36 and James McCarthy a target for Newcastle United among others. Ross Barkley is also ready to leave.

They have checked on Anderlecht pair Leo Dendoncker and Youri Tielemans plus Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

The post Everton Interested In Middlesbrough Midfielder Marten de Roon appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

