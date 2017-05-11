Everton Manager Ronald Koeman Gives Ross Barkley One Week Ultimatum To Decide His Everton Future

Ross Barkley has one week to decide if he will sign a new contract at Everton, manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

Ronald Koeman last month warned the England international that with a year left on his deal he could be sold.

“Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player,” said Koeman.

“But if you need so much time then you have doubts – I like to work with players who like to stay.”

The Dutchman said the Everton board had tried “for a long time” to get Barkley to sign and were already looking at replacements in attacking positions.

He added: “We don’t wait till August – next weekend we need an answer.”

“If he leaves it so long you have doubts. I like to work with players who want to stay. I don’t know, it’s up to the player, he needs to make a decision.”

Ross Barkley has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 34 Premier League appearances this season.

The post Everton Manager Ronald Koeman Gives Ross Barkley One Week Ultimatum To Decide His Everton Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

