Everton Preparing Second Bid For QPR’s Teenager Josh Bowler

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Everton are preparing a second bid for QPR teenager Josh Bowler after their initial £3m offer was turned down, According to SSNHQ.

The West London club rejected Everton’s initial bid yesterday with payment schedules thought to be the major sticking point. Bowler attracted an initial offer of £1.5m, with the rest of the fee due in add-ons.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who signed his first professional contract in February this year, made his debut for Rangers in the 4-0 defeat at Norwich on the final day of the Championship season. He joined the club in 2013 after being released by Fulham.

