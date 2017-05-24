Everton Preparing Second Bid For QPR’s Teenager Josh Bowler

Everton are preparing a second bid for QPR teenager Josh Bowler after their initial £3m offer was turned down, According to SSNHQ.

The West London club rejected Everton’s initial bid yesterday with payment schedules thought to be the major sticking point. Bowler attracted an initial offer of £1.5m, with the rest of the fee due in add-ons.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who signed his first professional contract in February this year, made his debut for Rangers in the 4-0 defeat at Norwich on the final day of the Championship season. He joined the club in 2013 after being released by Fulham.

The post Everton Preparing Second Bid For QPR’s Teenager Josh Bowler appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

