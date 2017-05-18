Everton Ready To Replace Lukaku With £20m Iheanacho – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Everton Ready To Replace Lukaku With £20m Iheanacho
Complete Sports Nigeria
Everton are ready to table £20million for Manchester City's Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, The Sun has reported. Iheanacho, 20, has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola this season, making 19 …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!