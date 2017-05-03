Everton Tracking Former Barcelona Forward Sandro Ramirez

360Nobs.com

Everton are planning a move for Malaga striker Sandro Rodriguez, according to reports in Spain. The 21-year-old has scored 13 league goals this season and reportedly has a release clause of just £5million. The former Barcelona youngster is one of the …

Liverpool transfer news: Sandro Ramirez on Reds' radar Metro



all 11 news articles »