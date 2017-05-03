Everton Tracking Former Barcelona Forward Sandro Ramirez

Everton are planning a move for Malaga striker Sandro Rodriguez, according to reports in Spain.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 league goals this season and reportedly has a release clause of just £5million.

The former Barcelona youngster is one of the most exciting attacking talents in Spain and he would be a brilliant addition to Everton’s squad.

With the Toffees over reliant on Romelu Lukaku this season, and the Belgian’s long-term future still in doubt, Everton manager Ronald Koeman will understand the importance of bringing in quality reinforcements and Sandro definitely fits the bill.

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also circling with Malaga now bracing themselves for interest during the transfer window.

And, with only two years remaining on his current deal, the chasing pack may be confident of prising him away from Malaga this summer.

