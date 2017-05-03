Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin Close To Signing New Long-term Deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is poised to sign a new long-term deal at Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has impressed at Goodison Park since his arrival from Sheffield United last August.

Calvert-Lewin was bought with an eye to the future, but the forward quickly made an impact and broke into Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans.

He made his debut when coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in December and he has gone on to make nine more appearances in the Premier League. including scoring his first goal in the win over Hull in March.

Everton are keen to reward Calvert-Lewin’s progress in establishing himself as a member of the first-team squad.

According to the sources, Calvert-Lewin has already agreed a new five-year deal at Goodison Park and is expected to finalise the contract later this week.

