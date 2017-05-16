Pages Navigation Menu

“Every other continent is laughing at us” – Jidenna speaks on “African Time” | Watch

Nigerian-American rapper, Jidenna was billed to perform at the One Africa Music Fest that was held in the UK over the weekend. However, he was unable to perform due to time constraints. Speaking to Factory78 TV, he explained that the notion of “African Time” is something we as Africans should learn to do without if we […]

The post "Every other continent is laughing at us" – Jidenna speaks on "African Time" | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

