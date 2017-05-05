Everything we know about the new season of ‘Twin Peaks’

After more than 25 years, ‘Twin Peaks’ is returning with new episodes. What do creators David Lynch and Mark Frost have in store? Here’s everything we know so far, from the show’s cast to the premiere date.

The post Everything we know about the new season of ‘Twin Peaks’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

