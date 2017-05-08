Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everything we know so far about ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A sequel to one of the most acclaimed science-fiction films of all time is in the works, but the project remains cloaked in secrecy. Here is everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ so far.

The post Everything we know so far about ‘Blade Runner 2049’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.