Ex Air Chief, Badeh, Decries Harassment By Security Operatives

By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja

The former chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh has cried out over what he called ceaseless harrasement and intimidation.

In a letter addressed to the minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and made available to newsmen by his Attorney, Olujimi & Akeredolu, Badeh said, he has consistently suffered harassment by the Department of State Security Services, DSS.

He said, desipite his ongoing trial for money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, he still remains innocent and as such any intimidation or damages to done to his properties is a gross violation of his fundamental human rights

He recounted how on 6th April, 2017, the DSS Operatives assisted by detachment of Mobile Policemen ransacked his farm located at Kugwaru, Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State without search warrant.

According to hm, the Operatives spent over two hours on the farm, during which they broke into his farm house, harrassed and intimidate his farm manager.

“They opened sukaways, and underground tanks. During the process, one of the Operatives was stucked inl faeces in an underground tank. It took the assistant of the farm staff to rescue the Operatives.”

Also, on 9 April, 2017, another sets of plain clothes Operatives stormed the farm at 1:00am.

“They lined up every person on the farm like thieves. They threatened to shoot the legs of the farm manager., if don’t tell them where money and guns were hidden on the farm.

” These incidents negates anticident of democratic nation. As the Chief Law Officer of Nigeria, who alone can call the various security agencies to other, if feel compelled, in the interest our client’s saftey to request that you call EFCC, DSS, ICPC and the IGP to order.