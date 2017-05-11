Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-ANCYL regional leader sentenced to 20 years for murdering girlfriend – News24

Ex-ANCYL regional leader sentenced to 20 years for murdering girlfriend
Johannesburg – Convicted killer and former African National Congress Youth League regional leader Patrick Wisani was on Thursday sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend. Judge Ismail Mohamed gave Wisane 20 years …
