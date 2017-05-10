Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-banker seeks N13.8m terminal benefits from First Bank

NATIONAL Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, in Lagos has adjourned till June 28 for adoption of addresses in a suit by a former banker, Mrs Pauline Nsa, who is seeking N13.885million as outstanding terminal benefits from her former employer, First Bank. Justice Kenneth Amadi adjourned the matter after Nsa was led in evidence by her […]

