Ex Bayelsa PDP acting chairman assassinated

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Police in Bayelsa said suspected assassins on Wednesday killed a former acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ‎in Bayelsa, Mr Pamo Hobobo. The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) “‎One Pamo Christopher Hobobo of PDP Road, Yenagoa, was found dead in his house at about 7 a.m.

