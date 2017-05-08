Ex BBNaija Housemate, Marvis Strips Down To Her Pant & Bra As She And TTT Cover House Of Maliq Magazine (Photos)

Ex Big Brother Naija Housemates, Thin Tall Tony and Marvis are on the cover of the House of Maliq Magazine May Issue.

Marvis, rumoured to be winner Efe’s love interest, stripped down to just underwears, You can see more photos on the link below, while Thin Tall Tony stayed all cute with his long hair and crazy poses.

The pair were very good friends in the house

