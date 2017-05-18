Ex BBNaija Housemates, Bassey, Kemen And Uriel Meets Former Niger Delta Militant Leader, Tom (Photo)
Ex Big Brother Naija housemates, Uriel, Kemen and Bassey paid a courtesyvisit to Former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Chief Ateke Tom.They dined with him in his mansion in Okirika, Rivers State.
