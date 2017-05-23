Ex-Boxing Champ, Floyd Mayweather to Visit Nigeria in June

American former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr who currently works as a boxing promoter, is set to visit Nigerian in June.

In a post on Rumors club’s Instagram page ‘clubrumorsvi’ the 40-year-old said, “Friend what’sup,“It’s the one and only Floyd Mayweather. Nigeria June 12,13 and 14, the motherland prince, ill see you guys soon.”

Rumours Club is owned by Nigerian music artist, Innocent Ujah Idibia better known as 2Baba or 2Face.

2Baba’opened the first Rumours club in GRA, Ikeja in 2012, he subsequently opened the Festac in 2013 and Victoria Island branch in 2017.

Watch the video below: