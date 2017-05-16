Ex-CDS Badeh exposed again as witness reveals he paid huge sums to his own companies – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 16, 2017


Ex-CDS Badeh exposed again as witness reveals he paid huge sums to his own companies
Kenneth Uchechuchukwu Osokogu, a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), shocked an Abuja court on on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 with a revelation that Alex Badeh, a former security chief, paid his own companies N157 million.
