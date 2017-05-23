Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-employees of British American Tobacco raise alarm over alleged wrongful dismissals, non-payment of entitlements

Six former staff of British American Tobacco Nigeria have petitioned the company over what they called wrongful disengagement without due compensations. They include, Mr. Timothy Ogbole, an ex-process engineer with the company. Others are Tahir Abdul, Akanji Adedeji, Ayodele Ikupeleye, Johnson Ajinomoh, Taiwo Matthew and Suleiman Abubakar. Ogbole who spoke on behalf of his colleagues […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

