Ex-FCT minister granted bail

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday granted bail to a former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed.

Justice Abubakar Talba granted Mohammed bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the judge, must have landed property in the FCT and show evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

“One of the sureties must be a Senator, while the other must be a director of the Federal Civil Service,” he added.

The former minister was also ordered to deposit his passport with the Registrar of the court.

Mohammed was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for abuse of office and other criminal charges during his stint as FCT minister.

