Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-football star Beckham makes acting debut in ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment, Football | 0 comments

Former footballer and England national team captain, David Beckham has made acting debut in a new classical movie “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.” The ex-international made cameo appearance in the trailer of the highly awaited blockbuster released on Tuesday ahead of the film’s premiere on May 19. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports…

The post Ex-football star Beckham makes acting debut in ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.