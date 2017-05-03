Ex-Gov Aliyu, Nasko return to court toda
FORMER NIGER State Governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu, and his erstwhile Chief of Staff, Umar Mohammed Nasko, are to return to the Niger State High Court today where they are facing corruption charges The duo were ordered to be remanded at the Minna Medium Security Prison by Justice Aliyu Maiyaki eight days ago pending the determination […]
