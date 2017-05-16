Ex Gov. Babangida Aliyu docked over alleged N1bn fraud in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arraigned former governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu in a Federal High Court, Abuja, on an eight-count charge of money laundering. Aliyu was arraigned alongside his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, while both were admitted to bail in the sum of N200 million each, with two sureties each in like sum. The judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, ordered that the two sureties could be businessmen or public servants; and where in the public service, must not be below a director.

