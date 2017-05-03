Ex-Gov. Chime explains decision to join APC

A former governor of Enugu State, Mr Sullivan Chime, says his decision to join the APC is to provide direction for upcoming politicians in Enugu State. Chime made the announcement on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on his plan to formally register as a member of the APC. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

The post Ex-Gov. Chime explains decision to join APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

