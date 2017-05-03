Ex- Gov Sule Lamido remanded in prison
FORMER Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has been remanded in prison custody by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Dutse, the state capital. The Chief Magistrate, Usman Lamin, on yesterday ruled that the former governor be remanded in Dutse prison until May 4 when applications for his bail would be decided. In his ruling, Lamin […]
