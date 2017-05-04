Ex-Governor Sule Lamido Granted Bail After Spending 4 Nights In Detention

A Dutse Magistrates’ Court sitting has granted bail to former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State on self-recognizance, after spending four nights in detention.

Mr. Lamido, who was arrested on Sunday, was tried on Tuesday for allegedly inciting his supporters to violence over the forthcoming local government elections in Jigawa State.

Lamido was standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace. The magistrate then ordered he be remanded in prison custody till Thursday (today).

During court sitting today, the prosecutor, Ikenna Ekpunobi, had argued that Mr. Lamido should not be granted bail as he could jeopardise peace in the state.

However, his counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones said that the offences were bailable and wondered why the court did not grant the accused bail.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Muhammad Lamin, while disagreeing with Ekpunobi, ruled that the charge against Mr. Lamido, of inciting violence, was bailable.

” (There is) no evidence before the court that if the accused person his granted bail he will jump bail and no evidence other people will commit similar offense and that the accused will jeopardise peace of the state,” he said.

The magistrate granted the two-term governor bail on self-recognizance and adjourned the case until July 5.

The post Ex-Governor Sule Lamido Granted Bail After Spending 4 Nights In Detention appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

