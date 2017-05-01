Ex-govs should be made to account for security vote – Peter Obi – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-govs should be made to account for security vote – Peter Obi
Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described security votes as the biggest source of waste in the country and asked that governors be made to account for them. Obi, who also described security votes as unconstitutional, spoke at The …
