Ex-governors should account for security vote, its Nigeria’s biggest source of waste – Peter Obi
Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said ex-governors should be made to account for security votes, stressing that it is the “biggest source of waste” in Nigeria. Speaking in Lagos, the former governor maintained that security votes was unconstitutional and should not have a place in the country’s scheme of things. He said,“Let […]
