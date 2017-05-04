Ex-Guinea minister convicted of laundering bribes – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Ex-Guinea minister convicted of laundering bribes
Financial Times
A former UBS banker who served as Guinea's mining minister faces years in a US jail after being convicted of laundering what prosecutors said were $8.5m of bribes from a secretive Chinese conglomerate at the heart of Beijing's quest for Africa's …
Ex-Guinean Minister Convicted of Laundering $8.5M in Bribes
Ex-Wall Street Banker Convicted in Guinea Bribery Case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!