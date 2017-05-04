Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Guinea minister convicted of laundering bribes – Financial Times

Posted on May 4, 2017


Ex-Guinea minister convicted of laundering bribes
A former UBS banker who served as Guinea's mining minister faces years in a US jail after being convicted of laundering what prosecutors said were $8.5m of bribes from a secretive Chinese conglomerate at the heart of Beijing's quest for Africa's
