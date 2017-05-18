Ex-Hawks boss Ntlemeza ‘humiliated’ by Fikile Mbalula – Times LIVE
Ex-Hawks boss Ntlemeza 'humiliated' by Fikile Mbalula
Fired Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Berning Ntlemeza claims that if the High Court upholds his dismissal, it would be condoning illegal behaviour by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Related News. 'I feel …
Judgment expected in Ntlemeza's application to interdict Mbalula
