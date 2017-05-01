Ex-Jigawa Governor Lamido arrested

Detectives form the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 1, yesterday arrested former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido.

He was arrested over alleged plans to disrupt the forthcoming local government election in the state. The poll is slated for July 1.

Spokesman of the Police in the zone, Sambo Sokoto, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who confirmed Lamido’s arrest in a statement, said that he was invited to answer question on complaints of inciting breach of public peace.

The statement reads: “A petition of inciting breach of public peace against the former Governor of Jigawa State , His Excellency, Alhaji Sule Lamido was received by the office of Assistant Inspector or General of Police, Zone One headquarters Kano from the Jigawa state government on April 27, 2017.

“Consequently today, His Excellency, the former governor of Jigawa state honoured the police invitation sent to him to come and explain to the police his response to the allegation leveled against him by the Jigawa state government.

It is a statement of fact that inciting public disturbance is a criminal offence contrary to section 114 of the Penal Code of Nigeria. His Excellency, the former governor of Jigawa State is currently under investigation and in police custody while the result of the investigation will be made public.

“The case will be charged on the completion of the investigation. The Assistant Inspector-General of police Zone One headquarters, Kano wishes to assure the members of the general public that the police will continue to ensure the preservation of law and order and the protection of all Nigerians.”

It was learnt that the police have conducted a thorough search of Lamido’s residence in Sharada.

A police source revealed that combined team of detectives was sent to his Bamaina country home in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

According to the source, the police quizzed the former governor over his alleged plot to disrupt the election as alleged by the state government.

Governor Badaru Abubakar was reported to have directed his media aide, Mallam Bello Zaki, to testify against the governor on the alleged threat.

Lamido was allegedly grilled for over eight hours before being detained by the police.

It was also learnt that some aides of the former governor thronged to the police zone one headquarters in apparent solidarity.

At the time of filling this report, Lamido, a one-time Foreign Affairs Minister was still in the custody the police at Zone 1 headquarters, pending the outcome of the Bamaina house search.

