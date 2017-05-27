Ex-Kaduna Gov, Balarabe Musa, ex-lawmaker, Junaid Muhammed x-rays Buhari at 2

…I give him 60 percent on terrorism fight, 50 percent on corruption war —Junaid

…Buhari has nothing to show so far —Musa

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

TWO outspoken Northern politicians- Balabare Musa and Junaid Mohammed – have given President Muhammadu Buhari, knocks and kudos for his performance in office within the first two years of his administration.

Musa, the second republic governor of Kaduna State, told Saturday Vanguard that Buhari’s government has displayed signs of failure and incompetence in dealing with complex challenges facing Nigerians and that the President should give way after the first term in office. Musa said however that Nigerians should pray for Buhari to complete the first tenure in good health.

He said, “Nigerians should team up and pray for Buhari to recover well from his ailment and be able to complete his first term in office as provided for in the constitution. But he should not contemplate a second term given the massive failure associated with his first term.”

Assessing the president’s performance, second republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, praised Buhari for taking a bold step to deal with the threat posed to Nigeria’s existence by the Boko Haram terrorists and showing the courage to tackle corruption head-on.

Mohammed, who scored Buhari 60 percent on tackling insurgency, said the president however failed woefully in shoring up the economy while wasting more time in criticising the Jonathan administration.

The politician however complained that a lot of money had been stolen under the guise of fighting terrorism and rehabilitation of the victims of the war as evidenced in the arms probe report and the Senate report that indicted the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal.

Although he admitted that Buhari inherited an unhealthy economy, Mohammed frowned at the inability of the Buhari administration to raise a first class economic team to revive the economy and make a difference where Jonathan failed the nation and its people.

For that reason, the politician scored Buhari 40 percent on the economy.

Moving over to the fight against corruption, Mohammed gave kudos to Buhari for having the courage to move against corrupt elements in the country but called for the tightening of loose ends in the Presidency team to prevent some corrupt persons in the system from shooting down incorruptible, brave and honest officials from doing their jobs.

He scored the administration 50 percent in the anti- corruption fight, saying that the war had only succeeded in arresting the little thieves while the big ones who stole billions from their states while serving as governors, were now taking refuge in the Senate and other safe havens and fighting against prosecution. Some are joining the ruling party.

Mohammed also accused Buhari of tilting his development projects in favour of the South West to the detriment of the other zones in the country, including the North, where he comes from and asked him to name one road or project he has completed in the north since coming into power.

“Today, it is the South-West that is enjoying the Buhari administration in terms of key appointments and development projects like roads,” the politician alleged.

“He has short-changed the north. He has not done even a single road so far in the north. Buhari’s idea of project implementation is skewed in favour of the South West. This is the same thing that Jonathan did for other parts of the country excluding the South South where he comes from. “I believe that he has done reasonably well but he had a lot of work to do if he must meet the basic needs and expectations of Nigerians.”

“Nigeria needs a strong leader who practises what he says. Buhari is generally sick and this limitation has really hindered his performance. He has disconnected from his party leadership, the APC, and he has problems with the legislature and the judiciary.

We really have no basis to celebrate May 29 since it was set up by the military. We have acted and behaved more as despotic nation and have not met the basic tenets of democracy and for me, there is nothing to celebrate,” Mohammed submitted.

The post Ex-Kaduna Gov, Balarabe Musa, ex-lawmaker, Junaid Muhammed x-rays Buhari at 2 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

